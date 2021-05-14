Analysts Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Knowles by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.