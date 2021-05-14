Analysts Set Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) PT at $24.33

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

KRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

