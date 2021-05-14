Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $69.30

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,327,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,046,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

