Analysts Set Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) PT at €165.11

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €165.11 ($194.25).

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FRA HNR1 traded down €1.85 ($2.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €146.00 ($171.76). 118,740 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €154.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €142.32. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

