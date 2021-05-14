Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Target Price at C$33.95

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.85.

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon purchased 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$36.78. 926,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$19.70 and a 52 week high of C$36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.49.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.