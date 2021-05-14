Analysts Set Expectations for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $14.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $15.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $108.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

