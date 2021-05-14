Analysts Set Expectations for AppLovin Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AppLovin in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on APP. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE APP opened at $49.87 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

