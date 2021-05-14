Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $78.45

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.65.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,340,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,260. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.