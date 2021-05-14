Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$508.64

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$508.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$500.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP traded up C$0.38 on Tuesday, hitting C$97.83. 367,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,151. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$61.66 and a 12 month high of C$98.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$466.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$448.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.