Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Leoni (LEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Leoni (ETR: LEO) recently:

5/13/2021 – Leoni was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Leoni was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Leoni was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Leoni was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Leoni was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Leoni was given a new €9.10 ($10.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Leoni was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Leoni was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Leoni was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Leoni was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LEO stock opened at €10.78 ($12.68) on Friday. Leoni Ag has a one year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a one year high of €15.03 ($17.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $352.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.21 and a 200-day moving average of €9.44.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

