Analysts Offer Predictions for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.09). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SNSE opened at $10.20 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000.

In other news, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 67,552 shares of company stock worth $1,066,455 over the last ninety days.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

