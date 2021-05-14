Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to post sales of $102.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.42 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $157.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $467.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $472.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $530.00 million, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $547.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million.

SWIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 469,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $500.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

