Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce sales of $781.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $772.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $796.70 million. II-VI reported sales of $746.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.89.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.50. 2,237,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,582. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

