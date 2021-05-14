Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.49. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of IEX opened at $223.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX has a 12 month low of $141.86 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $3,714,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

