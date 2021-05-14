Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

