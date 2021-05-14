Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.