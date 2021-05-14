Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.10. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TACO. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $366.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

