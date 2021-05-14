Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.40. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

COST stock opened at $379.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.45 and its 200 day moving average is $362.06. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

