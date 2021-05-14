Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Baidu reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $12.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

BIDU traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.30. 238,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,049,857. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

