Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.55 Million

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post sales of $34.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the highest is $35.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $33.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $166.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.18 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.83 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 171,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,200. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

