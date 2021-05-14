Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins Sells 15,827 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $299,130.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMPH opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.74 million, a P/E ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

