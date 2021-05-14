AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Acquires A$64,800.00 in Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) insider Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,800.00 ($46,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.81.

About AMP

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company offers financial advice and platform administration services, unit linked superannuation products, and retirement income and managed investment products for individuals; and residential mortgages, residential and investment property home loans, deposits, transaction banking services, SMSF products, and loans to AMP-aligned financial adviser practices through digital, online, and phone channels, as well as through financial advisers and home loan brokers.

