AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Brian M. Scott Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMN opened at $87.28 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.