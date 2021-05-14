AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.480-4.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.080-1.100 EPS.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $134.28. 3,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,846. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.