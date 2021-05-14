AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in AMETEK by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 125,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

AMETEK stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

