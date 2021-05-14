American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down to $103.47

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.47, but opened at $98.27. American Woodmark shares last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 2.28.
In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.