American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down to $103.47

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.47, but opened at $98.27. American Woodmark shares last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.