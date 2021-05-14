American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Shares Up 0.1%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 1,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 78,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

