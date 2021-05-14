AMEPAY Price Hits $0.0497 on Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $12.43 million and $956,637.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00088629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00597665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00234795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.01117426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.74 or 0.01210245 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

