Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

