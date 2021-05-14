AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

AMC Networks stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in AMC Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 660,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $16,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

