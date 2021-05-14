AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

