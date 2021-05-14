Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 231.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

