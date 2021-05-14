Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of AMADY opened at $71.19 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.