AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Carl Bizon Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) insider Carl Bizon bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$100,800.00 ($72,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AMA Group Company Profile

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Vehicle Panel Repairs, and Automotive Parts and Accessories segments. The company offers motor vehicle panel repair services; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; and distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories.

