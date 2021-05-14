Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Altius Minerals stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,077. The firm has a market cap of C$706.03 million and a PE ratio of -25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$8.81 and a one year high of C$19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.34.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation bought 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

