Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 193,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,883. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

