Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALO. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.44 ($59.35).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €43.16 ($50.78) on Thursday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.98.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.