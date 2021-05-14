Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

ALPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 76.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.