Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,238.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,954.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

