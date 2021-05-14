Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALSN. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.88.

ALSN stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

