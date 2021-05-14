Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 47,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $222.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

