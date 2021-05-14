Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y opened at $714.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $670.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -151.05 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $434.53 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

