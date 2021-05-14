Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $31.02 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

