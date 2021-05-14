Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $357.47 million and approximately $90.10 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00629236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00081297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00239066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005080 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.63 or 0.01203126 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,169,727,307 coins and its circulating supply is 879,696,331 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

