Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.85 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS.

BABA traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.13. The company had a trading volume of 493,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $563.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $194.03 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.48.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

