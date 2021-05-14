Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $173.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

