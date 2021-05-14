Alerus Financial Co. (ALRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 9th

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $542.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $34.70.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
