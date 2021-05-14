Alerus Financial Co. (ALRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 9th

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $542.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

