Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

