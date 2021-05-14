Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,954.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

