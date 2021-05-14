Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Announces Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AKUS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 119,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. Akouos has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akouos in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

