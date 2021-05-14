Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AKRO traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,509. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $996.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,110 shares of company stock worth $1,612,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

